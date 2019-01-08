Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSM. Morgan Stanley set a €11.20 ($13.02) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Cfra set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €23.07 ($26.83).

Get Prosiebensat 1 Media alerts:

PSM stock opened at €15.07 ($17.52) on Friday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12 month low of €24.58 ($28.58) and a 12 month high of €41.77 ($48.57).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.