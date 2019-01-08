ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) shares were down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $16.73. Approximately 585,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 344,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRQR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $715.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 11.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics NV will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,075,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,725,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 255.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 846,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 608,397 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,058,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) Stock Price Down 5.5%” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/proqr-therapeutics-prqr-stock-price-down-5-5.html.

About ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.