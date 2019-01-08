Prophecy Development (PCY) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY) were down 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 99,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 166,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

In other Prophecy Development news, Director Daniel Colin Fidock sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$95,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $24,900.

Prophecy Development Company Profile (TSE:PCY)

Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in its operating primary vanadium mine, the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

