Private Asset Management Inc. Has $876,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,761,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,761,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,918,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,964,498,000 after acquiring an additional 242,074 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 27.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,208,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,931,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $932,691,000 after acquiring an additional 323,377 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Walmart from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,281,814 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $125,246,045.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,060,188.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,183,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,889,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,818,674 shares of company stock worth $1,122,286,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,155,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $276.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

