Private Asset Management Inc. Has $3.50 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 69,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPY traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $256.77. 102,183,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,803,375. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $293.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $1.4354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st. This represents a $5.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

