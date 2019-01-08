Premier (PINC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Premier in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $37.50. 4,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,650. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Premier had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier news, VP Kelli L. Price sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $684,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,362.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,481 shares of company stock worth $2,684,113. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Premier by 195.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 41.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth $215,000. 41.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

