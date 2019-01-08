Pra Group (PRAA) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pra Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pra Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pra Group in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Pra Group in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pra Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $27.09 on Friday. Pra Group has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.71.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.13). Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $225.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Pra Group’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pra Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Pra Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,359,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,931,000 after buying an additional 64,013 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pra Group by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 164,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 55,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pra Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,359,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,931,000 after buying an additional 64,013 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Pra Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Pra Group by 3,693.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 24,115 shares during the period.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

