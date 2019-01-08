Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Upgraded by Vertical Research to Buy

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Potlatchdeltic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Potlatchdeltic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Potlatchdeltic from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Potlatchdeltic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $33.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Potlatchdeltic has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $289.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

