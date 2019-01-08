Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $583,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 575.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,724,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,335,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709,982 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AT&T by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,556,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,650,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990,755 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AT&T by 13.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,934,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,448,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 21.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,207,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,713 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $186.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $39.29.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 4,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.82 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.97.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

