PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Price Target Cut to $135.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PNC. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,675. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,697,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,482,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 25,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

