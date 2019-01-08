Plus500 (PLUS) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Plus500 (LON:PLUS) in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Thursday, December 27th.

Shares of LON PLUS opened at GBX 1,466 ($19.16) on Monday. Plus500 has a 12-month low of GBX 414.79 ($5.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,324 ($17.30).

In other news, insider Alon Gonen sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,390 ($18.16), for a total value of £31,275,000 ($40,866,326.93).

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

