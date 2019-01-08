Plus500 (PLUS) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Plus500 (LON:PLUS) in a research note published on Monday morning.
Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Thursday, December 27th.
Shares of LON PLUS opened at GBX 1,466 ($19.16) on Monday. Plus500 has a 12-month low of GBX 414.79 ($5.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,324 ($17.30).
Plus500 Company Profile
Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.
