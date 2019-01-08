Plexus (PLXS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Plexus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plexus currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Get Plexus alerts:

PLXS stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $771.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $302,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,994.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralf R. Boer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $151,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,807 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Plexus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plexus by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,971,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,876,000 after acquiring an additional 67,180 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 8.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 17.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 309,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,286 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.