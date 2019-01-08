PlayerCoin Hits Market Cap of $7,122.00 (PLACO)

PlayerCoin (CURRENCY:PLACO) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. PlayerCoin has a market cap of $7,122.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PlayerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayerCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayerCoin has traded down 70% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlayerCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025131 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.02162324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00164957 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00234316 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024800 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024915 BTC.

About PlayerCoin

PlayerCoin’s total supply is 100,120,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,120,000 coins. PlayerCoin’s official website is www.playercoin.world . PlayerCoin’s official Twitter account is @playercoinworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PlayerCoin

PlayerCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.