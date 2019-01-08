Piper Jaffray Companies Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Apple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Olson now expects that the iPhone maker will earn $4.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.68. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2019 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.04 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Apple to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.75.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Apple has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Selective Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

