Piper Jaffray Companies Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Covia Holdings (CVIA)

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Covia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Covia’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Covia alerts:

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $523.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CVIA. B. Riley lowered their price target on Covia from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Covia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Covia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, OTR Global cut Covia from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVIA opened at $4.30 on Monday. Covia has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

In related news, Director William E. Conway bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Covia during the second quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Covia during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Covia during the second quarter worth approximately $39,270,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Covia during the third quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Covia by 443.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 931,266 shares during the period.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Covia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.