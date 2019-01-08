Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.21. 1,354,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Dale H. Taysom bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,808 shares in the company, valued at $300,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.9% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

