Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.
Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.21. 1,354,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68.
In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Dale H. Taysom bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,808 shares in the company, valued at $300,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.9% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.
