Perrigo (PRGO) Given a $50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRGO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perrigo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.36.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $44.03 on Friday. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 15.42%.

In other Perrigo news, CEO Murray S. Kessler bought 15,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.79 per share, with a total value of $1,000,418.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,806.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Svend Andersen bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.01 per share, with a total value of $245,739.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 114.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,080,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909,969 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,248,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 132.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,828,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,234,000 after buying an additional 1,609,009 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 457.8% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,677,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,746,000 after buying an additional 1,376,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,818,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

