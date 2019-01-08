PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (PDRDY) Earns Underperform Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their underperform rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDRDY. Zacks Investment Research raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Liberum Capital raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $31.92 on Friday. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. This is a boost from PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

