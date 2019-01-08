PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Holdings Reduced by Bp Plc

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,852,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,389,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,759,000 after purchasing an additional 471,913 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,149,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,098,000 after purchasing an additional 376,620 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,852,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,914,000 after purchasing an additional 46,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $2,256,719.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $18,532,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,702 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,393 shares of company stock valued at $22,075,812. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 31st. Macquarie set a $122.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.32.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $109.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

