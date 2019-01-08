Payfair Price Hits $0.0045 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Payfair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Payfair has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Payfair has a market cap of $398,729.00 and approximately $276.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 88,999,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Payfair is payfair.io

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

