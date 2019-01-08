Pascal Lite (PASL) Achieves Market Cap of $79,950.00

Pascal Lite (CURRENCY:PASL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Pascal Lite has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Pascal Lite has a market cap of $79,950.00 and $702.00 worth of Pascal Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pascal Lite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pascal Lite Profile

Pascal Lite is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 1st, 2017. Pascal Lite’s total supply is 9,459,000 coins. Pascal Lite’s official Twitter account is @PASLLITE1 . Pascal Lite’s official website is pascallite.com

Buying and Selling Pascal Lite

Pascal Lite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pascal Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pascal Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

