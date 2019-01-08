Parsley Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 24,386 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,420% compared to the typical volume of 1,604 call options.

NYSE PE opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.44 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,767.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,490 over the last three months. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Parsley Energy to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Friday, December 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Parsley Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

