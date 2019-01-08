Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) versus Main Street Capital (MAIN) Financial Review

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Papa John’s Int’l and Main Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa John’s Int’l 2.64% -27.98% 10.97% Main Street Capital 95.77% 10.61% 6.30%

This table compares Papa John’s Int’l and Main Street Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa John’s Int’l $1.78 billion 0.76 $102.29 million $2.62 16.31 Main Street Capital $205.74 million 10.57 $170.62 million $2.39 14.92

Main Street Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Papa John’s Int’l. Main Street Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Papa John’s Int’l, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Papa John’s Int’l shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Papa John’s Int’l shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Papa John’s Int’l has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Main Street Capital has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Papa John’s Int’l pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Main Street Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Papa John’s Int’l pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Main Street Capital pays out 97.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Papa John’s Int’l has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Main Street Capital has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Main Street Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Papa John’s Int’l and Main Street Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa John’s Int’l 0 1 5 0 2.83 Main Street Capital 0 3 2 0 2.40

Papa John’s Int’l presently has a consensus target price of $57.20, suggesting a potential upside of 33.86%. Main Street Capital has a consensus target price of $38.80, suggesting a potential upside of 8.81%. Given Papa John’s Int’l’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Papa John’s Int’l is more favorable than Main Street Capital.

Summary

Papa John’s Int’l beats Main Street Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others. The company also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 5,199 Papa John's restaurants, which included 743 company-owned and 4,456 franchised restaurants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors. It does not seek to invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in traditional or basic businesses. The firm primarily invests in companies based in the Southern, South Central, and Southwestern regions of the United States but also considers other domestic investment opportunities. It typically invests between $2 million and $75 million in equity and $5 million to $50 million in debt, revenue between $10 million and $150 million, enterprise value between $3 million and $50 million, and EBITDA between $1 million and $20 million. The firm seeks to charge a fixed interest rate between 12 percent and 14 percent, payable in cash, in case of its mezzanine loan investments. The firm typically invests in the form of term debt with equity participation and/or direct equity investments. It prefers to maintain fully diluted minority and majority equity positions in its portfolio companies of 5 percent to 50 percent, and may have controlling interests in some instances. The firm also co-invests with other investment firms. It seeks to exit its debt investments through the repayment of the investment from internally generated cash flow and/or refinancing within a period of three to seven years. It participates in warrants, PIK (Payment in Kind) interest, convertible securities, junior secured or unsecured, senior secured debt, unitranche debt, equity related, common equity, and preferred equity. Main Street Capital Corporation was incorporated on March 9, 2007 and is based at Houston, Texas.

