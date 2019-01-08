PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of PacWest Bancorp worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner purchased 20,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.01 per share, with a total value of $816,284.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,833.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Pieczynski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $397,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,580.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 40,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,784 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $55.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.52 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 33.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

