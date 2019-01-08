Packer & Co Ltd Purchases 1,069,015 Shares of Deere & Company (DE)

Packer & Co Ltd raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 625.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069,015 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 3.1% of Packer & Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Packer & Co Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $25,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,120,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,414,898,000 after acquiring an additional 316,150 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 430,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after acquiring an additional 114,246 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.35.

Deere & Company stock opened at $154.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $175.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh Kalathur sold 11,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $1,686,315.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

