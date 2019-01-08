Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Citigroup

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $98.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Monday morning. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $87.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.80. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $131.13.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

