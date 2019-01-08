OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.38.

OSIS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. OSI Systems had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $39,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,485.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,478 shares of company stock worth $4,001,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in OSI Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,741,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,931,000 after acquiring an additional 25,797 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,741,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,931,000 after acquiring an additional 25,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in OSI Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.