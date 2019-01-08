Orbitcoin (ORB) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $121.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00003165 BTC on major exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $417,116.00 and approximately $121.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.02054957 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00466059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00022809 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00028431 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010093 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00021311 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008791 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

