Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI)

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report released on Friday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38.

CCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Shares of CCI opened at $108.60 on Monday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $117.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.42.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,196,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,922,410,000 after buying an additional 3,771,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,196,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,922,410,000 after buying an additional 3,771,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,983,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,172,000 after buying an additional 584,509 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,405,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,772,000 after buying an additional 115,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,053,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,336,000 after buying an additional 292,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy bought 900 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,571.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $1.125 dividend. This is a positive change from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.78%.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

