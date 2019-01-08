Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (OPNT) CEO Roger Crystal Sells 50,000 Shares

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) CEO Roger Crystal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $667,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,799. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.13% and a negative return on equity of 175.03%. The business had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 105,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,320,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,340,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 price target on Opiant Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

