Online (OIO) Market Capitalization Hits $3.88 Million

Online (CURRENCY:OIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Online has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Online token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Online has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $559.00 worth of Online was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Online alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025184 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.02158189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00166556 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00226154 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024878 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Online Profile

Online’s genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Online’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 877,660,690 tokens. Online’s official message board is medium.com/online-io-blockchain-technologies . Online’s official Twitter account is @Online_OIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Online is online.io . The Reddit community for Online is /r/onlineio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Online

Online can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Online directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Online should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Online using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Online and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.