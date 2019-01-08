Omni Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Omni has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $3,129.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omni has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00056412 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptohub and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,103 coins and its circulating supply is 561,787 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Poloniex, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

