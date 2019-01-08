OmenCoin (OMEN) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OmenCoin (CURRENCY:OMEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One OmenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and STEX. During the last seven days, OmenCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. OmenCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $100.00 worth of OmenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.02161226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00165969 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00228589 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024586 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024544 BTC.

About OmenCoin

OmenCoin’s total supply is 29,464,776 coins. OmenCoin’s official Twitter account is @omencoin . The official website for OmenCoin is omencoin.xyz

Buying and Selling OmenCoin

OmenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

