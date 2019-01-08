Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $74.18 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $97.61. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $283.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John W. Swygert sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.84, for a total transaction of $4,264,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $8,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,810,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,406,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,783,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sapphire Star Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

