Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.
OLLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.47.
Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $74.18 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $97.61. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07.
In related news, COO John W. Swygert sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.84, for a total transaction of $4,264,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $8,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,810,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,406,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,783,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sapphire Star Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.