Okta Inc (OKTA) Shares Bought by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Okta worth $14,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Okta by 47.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 100,767 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $139,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Okta by 41.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 66.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $1,138,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $25,780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,077,695 shares of company stock valued at $69,685,714. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The business had revenue of $105.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

