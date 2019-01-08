NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) Shares Bought by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $13,271,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,633,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 104,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 453,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,297,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,297,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $65.53. The stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $775.15 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. NV5 Global Inc has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $96.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $452,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,763.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $729,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,230. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

