Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NES) Major Shareholder Gates Capital Management, L.P. Buys 11,547 Shares

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) major shareholder Gates Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,547 shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gates Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Gates Capital Management, L.P. acquired 117,696 shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,527.68.

On Thursday, November 1st, Gates Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,199 shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $295,000.74.

On Thursday, October 11th, Gates Capital Management, L.P. acquired 377,800 shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $3,747,776.00.

NYSEAMERICAN NES traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,180. Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the second quarter worth $122,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. increased its position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 509.9% in the third quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 29,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the third quarter worth $282,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the second quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,143,000.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides full-cycle environmental solutions to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company offers environmental solutions and wellsite logistics management, including the delivery, collection, treatment, and disposal of solid and liquid materials used in the development of unconventional oil and natural gas fields in the Bakken and Eagle Ford Shale areas, as well as the Haynesville, Marcellus, and Utica areas.

