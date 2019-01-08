NuVasive (NUVA) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $54.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong sell” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.22.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NUVA traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.45. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $72.41. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.70 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, insider Matthew Link sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $304,193.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,671 shares of company stock valued at $538,741. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter worth about $31,210,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $5,262,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 289.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 12.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 552,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,776,000 after buying an additional 60,108 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,919,000 after buying an additional 121,467 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.