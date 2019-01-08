Numis Securities Reaffirms Add Rating for Whitbread (WTB)

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s previous close.

WTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($66.64) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,470 ($58.41) to GBX 5,500 ($71.87) in a research note on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,720 ($61.68) price objective (up from GBX 4,300 ($56.19)) on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,745.29 ($62.01).

LON WTB opened at GBX 4,866 ($63.58) on Tuesday. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 3,499.90 ($45.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,333 ($56.62).

In other news, insider Richard Gillingwater bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,531 ($59.21) per share, for a total transaction of £45,310 ($59,205.54). Also, insider Adam Crozier bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($59.60) per share, for a total transaction of £91,220 ($119,195.09).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

