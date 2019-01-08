Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

NYSE:NUS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.52. 9,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,845. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $88.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $675.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $168,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $407,925. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

