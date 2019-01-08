Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Receives $4.26 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $4.00 price target on Novavax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Get Novavax alerts:

NVAX stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Novavax has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $819.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.19.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 81,117 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 137,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 39,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 100,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.