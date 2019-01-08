Novan (NOVN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Novan, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies using its nitric oxide platform for dermatology. The Company’s product candidates primarily include SB204, SB206, SB208 and SB414 which are in pre-clinical trial stage. It develops product through Nitricil technology(TM). Novan, Inc. is based in Durham, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOVN. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on shares of Novan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of Novan stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Novan has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.36.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Novan had a negative net margin of 1,087.54% and a negative return on equity of 999.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Novan will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novan stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Novan worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

