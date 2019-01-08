Northstar Realty Europe (NRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Northstar Realty Europe Corp. is a real estate investment trust which focused commercial real estate. It operates primarily in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, Brussels and Madrid. Northstar Realty Europe Corp. is based in New York. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on NRE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Northstar Realty Europe from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Northstar Realty Europe stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. Northstar Realty Europe has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.63 million. Northstar Realty Europe had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northstar Realty Europe will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Northstar Realty Europe Company Profile

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

