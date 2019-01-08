North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stake in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,149,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 2.01% of Lee Enterprises worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lee Enterprises by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,015,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 114,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 75,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,013,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 75,870 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 5.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 28.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 268,330 shares in the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEE opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $125.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.75 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 43.55%.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services primarily in the Midwest, Mountain West, and West regions of the United States. It publishes 47 daily newspapers with 0.8 million circulation units, as well as Sunday newspapers with 1.2 million circulation units; and 300 weekly newspapers, and classified and niche publications in 22 states with print and related digital operations.

