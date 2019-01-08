North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Tellurian Inc (TELL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.11% of Tellurian worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,871,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,666,000 after purchasing an additional 730,061 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 1,283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 714,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 431,875 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,536,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,433,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,645,000 after purchasing an additional 346,785 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Don A. Turkleson bought 42,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $285,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,512. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charif Souki bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,548,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,120,227.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,454,400. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.68. Tellurian Inc has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 45.00% and a negative net margin of 930.79%. Research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TELL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tellurian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.95.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

