North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 13,125 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.31% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,605,000 after buying an additional 36,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,548,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,874,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,548,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,874,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,287,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,036,000 after buying an additional 83,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,240,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,736,000 after buying an additional 31,374 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

In related news, Chairman M Farooq Kathwari acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,979,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,597,851.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Carlson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $38,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ethan Allen Interiors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

