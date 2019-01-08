Nordea Investment Management AB Takes Position in CNOOC Ltd (CEO)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the second quarter worth $16,847,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the second quarter worth $270,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the second quarter worth $1,167,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 91.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CNOOC to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. UBS Group raised CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

NYSE CEO opened at $157.99 on Tuesday. CNOOC Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $135.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

