Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases Shares of 70,800 Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 4.3% during the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,870,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,179,000 after buying an additional 76,734 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the third quarter worth $307,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,355,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,478,000 after buying an additional 97,433 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 13.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 127,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 72.7% during the second quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,136,000 after buying an additional 602,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

TV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Santander upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 target price on Grupo Televisa SAB and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of TV stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Grupo Televisa SAB had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

