Nlight Inc (LASR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Nlight in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Nlight from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Nlight in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nlight in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Nlight alerts:

In other Nlight news, Director David D. Osborne sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $619,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $27,532.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $668,050 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Nlight by 592.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,238,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,921 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nlight by 408.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,248,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight in the second quarter worth $22,235,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight in the third quarter worth $14,030,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Nlight by 164.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 868,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 539,993 shares in the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,462. Nlight has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Nlight had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $51.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nlight will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.