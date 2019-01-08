Nimiq One Day Trading Volume Tops $138,663.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, LATOKEN and BTC-Alpha. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $138,663.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.07 or 0.03730531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.74 or 0.03969184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00977304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.01323374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00122517 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.01511822 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00330111 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 4,145,430,387 coins and its circulating supply is 2,741,879,134 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

